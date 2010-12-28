7 Ways to Survive the Switch to LinkedIn

Let’s be honest: you’re having second thoughts about Facebook. Those of us that rushed into the great social networking boom were thrilled at first with the ability to find co-workers online, until we realized that, well, the Big Blue social network is a little bit NSFW. Switching to LinkedIn is an option, but it feels a little handing in your keys to the party bus; the “business” social network is famous for being squeaky-clean and private, but it’s also totally boring out of the box. Here are eight ways to dress it up and make it feel like a real online home — one where someone won’t leave pictures of bikinis or barf on your wall.