7 Ways to Survive the Switch to LinkedIn

Let’s be honest: you’re having second thoughts about Facebook. Those of us that rushed into the great social networking boom were thrilled at first with the ability to find co-workers online, until we realized that, well, the Big Blue social network is a little bit NSFW. Switching to LinkedIn is an option, but it feels a little handing in your keys to the party bus; the “business” social network is famous for being squeaky-clean and private, but it’s also totally boring out of the box. Here are eight ways to dress it up and make it feel like a real online home — one where someone won’t leave pictures of bikinis or barf on your wall.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens