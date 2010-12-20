3-Dumb: The Worst 3-D Ideas Ever [Slideshow]

Consider the two-dimensional rectangle: simple, elegant, flat, planar. It makes for pleasant surface on which to view a film or a TV show, without the assistance of goofy-looking, headache-inducing glasses. But the rectangle is under threat by its evil 3-D cousin, the cuboid. With the market on the x- and y-axes saturated, a gold rush has commenced on the z.

And that has made for a staggering array of stupid 3-D concepts.

Last week, for example, producers announced that “Yule Log,” a decades-old TV program featuring a roaring fire and Christmas carols, will air in 3-D. To view this tricked-out, action-packed extravaganza will require a 3-D television, glasses, and a HD set-top box.