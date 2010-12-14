advertisement
Wanted: Ink From These 10 Handmade Tattoo Guns

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

Tim Hendricks is a second-generation tattoo artist from California who has an ancillary talent: building exquisite, hand-made tattoo guns from scratch using household items like keys and blunt labels. Here’s a sample of his work.

