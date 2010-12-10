advertisement
Wanted: A Moment of Art Basel From Ryan McGinness

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

New York artist Ryan McGinness has put together a series of free-associative drawings that consider the elegance (and perhaps oddity) of the female form — and to remind us why he’s considered one of the most inventive brains in New York.

