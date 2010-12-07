advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Rise and Whine: The World’s 10 Most Innovative–and Irritating–Alarm Clocks

By Jeremy Gordon1 minute Read

Waking up for work is about as fun as doing your taxes, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be entertaining. Here, a list of the world’s 10 most innovative alarm clocks–from the clever (auto-donating $10 to your most-hated charity every time you hit snooze) to the crazy (auto-cooking bacon on your nightstand).

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life