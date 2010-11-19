Jay-Z “Decoded”: 32 Pages Revealed

As part of a scavenger hunt used to market his autobiography, the hip hop mogul hooked up with the creative agency Droga5 and Bing and hid all 320 pages of “Decoded” in plain sight in 13 cities: on a rooftop in New Orleans, a pool bottom in Miami, cheeseburger wrappers in New York City, and more. Fans who found them unlocked corresponding pages of the book to read and got a chance at two tickets to any Jay-Z concert anywhere, for life. Here’s a look at 32 of the pages.