advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Beatles: 47 Years of Music Innovation

By David Zax1 minute Read

After years of negotiations, Apple finally got the Beatles catalog on iTunes. Forty-seven years after they put out their first groundbreaking record, the band is still finding ways to reach new fans. Here’s a look at some of the other ways they changed music.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life