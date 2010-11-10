advertisement
Skateistan Skate Park NGO in Kabul, Afghanistan

By Jenara Nerenberg1 minute Read

Afghanistan’s only skateboarding park–not to mention the only skateboarding-based NGO in the country–offers girls and boys of different backgrounds the opportunity to come together in the name of ollies, peace, and education.

