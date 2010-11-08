advertisement
Future Cars on Parade

By David Zax1 minute Read

At the Future Car Challenge rally this weekend in the UK, over 60 low-emissions vehicles competed in a journey from Brighton to London. Only, the winners weren’t the cars that got there first–but rather, the cars that spent the least energy doing so. The event was sponsored by the Royal Automobile Club (RAC), which is something like the British equivalent of AAA. Here, a slideshow of some of the most eye-catching entrants.

