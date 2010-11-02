advertisement
Masters of Design: The Beautiful Business of Patricia Urquiola

By Linda Tischler1 minute Read

With a blend of artistry and commercial savvy, Patricia Urquiola enthralls tony Italian furniture makers–as well as BMW, H&M, and high-end hotel chains such as Mandarin Oriental. Here’s a look at her beautiful business.

