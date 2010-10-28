advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Worst of Etsy

By Rachel Z. Arndt1 minute Read

What do a bejeweled calculator and a childbirth teaching model made of yarn (and complete with placenta) have in common? They’re all put to public shame on Regretsy.com, a blog that spotlights the ugly, poorly proportioned, tasteless side of Etsy. Inspired by Regretsy, we trawled Etsy for its worst. We didn’t know how bad it could be.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life