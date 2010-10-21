How the Siberian Energy Rush Is Affecting the Nenets Tribe

In “The $15 Trillion Treasure at the End of the World” Josh Hammer chronicles the Russian effort to control the market for Arctic natural resources. Russia’s efforts center around the Yamal Peninsula, a finger of land extending north from Siberia into the Arctic Circle, where the Russian gas company Gazprom is drilling for natural gas. For years, a tribe called the Nenets has lived on the peninsula. What follows is a photographic chronicle of the battle between their historic existence and the encroaching presence of Gazprom. (Photographs by Jeremy Nicholl)