Street Artist J R Wins the TED Prize

By David Zax1 minute Read

JR, the Parisian street artist, was just announced as the recipient of the 2011 TED Prize, which awards $100,000 to those who exemplify the tenets of innovation and creativity the TED Community espouses. JR, who keeps mum on the real name his initials stand for, joins the ranks of Bill Clinton, E.O. Wilson, and U2’s Bono, previous prize recipients.

