advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Madvertising: A Peek at the Real-Life Ad Campaigns Depicted on “Mad Men”

By Mary-Louise Price1 minute Read

With the new season of “Mad Men” here, we started reminiscing about the ad campaigns that Don Draper and crew have worked on, from Kodak to Lucky Strike. The ads vividly evoke the early 1960s–but what really happened to those brands back in the day? When did real life trump “Mad Men”? Read and find out.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life