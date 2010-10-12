advertisement
Here Come the Autonomous Cars

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

Google surprised us all this week with news that the company has been secretly testing autonomous cars for years. The project isn’t exactly new. Sebastian Thrun, creator of Google’s Street View and the director of the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, has been building autonomous vehicles since 2005. And Thrun isn’t the only one.

