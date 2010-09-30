advertisement
Uplifting Innovations

By David Zax1 minute Read

An engineer named Jack Levy recently revealed designs for a curving escalator he dubs the Levytator. Some have claimed that it’s the first innovation to escalators in 113 years, but as this slideshow reveals, innovation has long been a part of moving people upward.

