Photo Tour of the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant in Desnagorsk, Russia

By David Blatt1 minute Read

The Smolensk nuclear power plant produces 1/7th of the nuclear power in Russia, contributing an average of 20 billion kilowatt hours of electricity each year. It’s rare to see the inside of these power plants.

