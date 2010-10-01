Every Tablet Worth Knowing About

Apple’s iPad is here busily redefining the whole mobile PC market by making touchscreen-only tablet PCs cool, hip and user-friendly. It was long-awaited, and hotly-rumored before it arrived earlier in 2010. But oddly enough, despite all that warm up, it hasn’t had any real rivals arrive in the intervening months. Until now that is: An army of iPad competitors, clones, family members and bare-faced copies are about to march into battle. We took a stroll among ’em, and picked the best, most interesting or just the weirdest to show you.