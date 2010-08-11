Two Beers, One Slide: The Steven Slater Pop-Up Cottage Industry

Captain Sully was the biggest badass of the skies–until Steven Slater joined him in the pantheon of airline gods. Sully brought down a jet. Slater, the JetBlue flight attendant who dramatically quit his job this week after being set off by a passenger, nearly brought down the Net. Whether because of his self-proclaimed HIV-positive status, his cancer-stricken mother, or his own struggles with alcohol addiction, the sassy Queens resident has double-fisted a couple of cold ones and slid down the inflatable ramp into our hearts. In hours, he shot to viral superstardom: His Facebook page reached some 120,000 fans; his name and story topped the trends on Google and Twitter; and a PayPal Steve Slater Legal Defense Fund was launched.More importantly, in the age of the quick-clicking, Web-savvy entrepreneur, Slater’s righteous resignation has presented a business opportunity. (Not to mention, somewhere, right now, someone is pitching this movie as Howard Beale in Network meets Clooney in Up In The Air with Philip Seymour Hoffman as Slater … or, of course, a buddy flim with Christian Slater.)Here are the most interesting or hilarious pieces of Slater swag to hit the Web. Collectors’ items, all!
