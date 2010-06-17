advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Winners of the 2010 National Design Awards Announced

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

Today, the Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum announced the winners of the 2010 National Design Awards. Just over a decade old, the awards are the closest thing the country has to a Nobel Prize in design; the nominees were drawn from solicitations of over 2,500 design professionals. Here’s a tour of this year’s winners in all 10 categories.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life