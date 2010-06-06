advertisement
The Last Haul Photos: Fortune Now, Oil Tomorrow for Gulf Fishermen

By Ryan Marshall1 minute Read

Fast Company traveled the Gulf Coast before and during Memorial Day Weekend, talking to oystermen, shrimpers, fishermen, and others. As apocryphal images of oily beaches and sick wildlife dominated the news, we found seafood workers raking in unprecedented bounty from the Gulf. But were their livelihoods were more immediately threatened by approaching crude or their own desperate overfishing?

