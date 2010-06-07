The Downturn’s Upside: 4 Design Firms Founded During the Recession

At this year’s International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF), the number of low-priced offerings was evidence of a tight economy. Another less obvious trace of the recession, however, showed up in the number of new designers who’d bounced out of other disciplines. This new crop of talent is pursuing risks they might not have if the recession hadn’t forced them to look at what they really wanted to be doing. Here’s a tour of four new firms who switched paths and gambled on a career in design.