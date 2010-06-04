advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How to Make an Inflatable Metal Chair

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

Over the centuries, we’ve welded metal, beat it into shape, bent it, melted it. But until recently, we’ve never inflated. Now that too is possible, thanks to years of painstaking work by architect Oskar Zieta and materials scientist Philipp Dohmen, both researchers at Zurich’s ETH (better known as Einstein’s alma mater).

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life