advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Paging All Designers: 15 Icons for Healthier Hospital Signs

By Alissa Walker1 minute Read

Hospitals are complicated spaces that must be navigated by people of all different ages, abilities, and backgrounds. Fifteen new symbols designed by students help explain new health care services, from nutrition counseling to MRI-PET scans.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life