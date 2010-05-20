The 10 Most Creative Women in Business

From sustainable software design to the future of the Internet to a biodegradable shoe campaign, the women from last year’s 100 Most Creative People in Business have spent 2010 innovating. Of the women who graced the 2009 list, some have changed markets, others have celebrated anniversaries with their current companies, and all of them have kept our attention. This year’s 100 Most Creative People in Business launches later this month, but before we show you who’s next, here are the top ladies from 2009.