Sustainable Fun at the Danish World Expo 2010 Pavilion

By Linda Tischler1 minute Read

“Sustainability is often misunderstood as the neo-Protestant notion “that it has to hurt in order to be good,” says Danish architect Bjarke Ingels. His goal in designing the Danish World Expo Pavilion: to show that a sustainable lifestyle can be fun.

