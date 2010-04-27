advertisement
Staff Meeting in the Diner? Or the Bathroom? 12 Creative Office Spaces

By Sheryl Sulistiawan1 minute Read

You think those fancy swivel chairs in the conference room are the best part of your office? Where We Work: Creative Office Spaces, from the creator of design website This Ain’t No Disco (It’s Where We Work), features 45 creative firms around the world whose offices just won’t settle for cubes. Here’s a look at 12 of those office spaces.

