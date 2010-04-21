advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Roadside America: 11 Relics of the Lost Highway

By Alissa Walker1 minute Read

For 30 years John Margolies has been documenting the diners, drive-ins and motor lodges that remain along our highways as box stores and strip malls slowly erase the quirk and character of consumerism.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life