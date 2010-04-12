advertisement
Traditional Artistry, Revamped in Contemporary Architecture

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Architecture and design writer Marc Kristal’s new book Re:Crafted: Interpretations of Craft in Contemporary Architecture and Interiors features 25 architectural projects that challenge the traditional view of craft. Here’s a look at some of these projects and how each of them have incorporated the “personal touch” in a modern way.

