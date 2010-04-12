The Best and Worst of Government Web Design

The Internet is a wasteland of abandoned Web sites, and nowhere is this more true than the ghost town of .Gov homepages forgotten by bureaucrats. Consider the Coalition Provisional Authority Web site, a join effort between coalition partners that, as far as one can gather, was supposed to provide updates and information on the “The New Iraq,” and features both English and Arabic versions. The last update–depressing and symbolic in retrospect–reads “Powell Predicts Smooth Turnover of Sovereignty to Iraqi Government.” Sites like the CPA’s represent all-too-often cases of archaic government sites, inaccessible to the public in both design and content.