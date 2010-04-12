Shanghai’s World Expo Dream Cube…by New York’s ESI Design

When the World Expo opens on May 1, one of the most exciting pavilions is likely to be the one sponsored by the Chinese corporate community. The “Dream Cube,” as it’s been dubbed, is a massive building whose 5K square meter shell is made of recycled CD cases, and whose exterior LED lights are controlled by the movements of the people inside. If they clap, it changes color, like a sci fi riff on Tinkerbell. The dazzling interactivity comes from the fertile brain of Edwin Schlossberg and his partners at New York-based design firm ESI Design, in collaboration with Chinese architect Yung Ho Chang, who just happens to be chair of the architecture school at MIT. The pavilion, which is conceived of as a dreamy walk through Chinese history, incorporates thousands of photographs submitted by the Chinese public. This slideshow previews a few.