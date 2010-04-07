advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Kate Bingaman-Burt Draws Herself Out of Debt in “Obsessive Consumption”

By Alissa Walker1 minute Read

Since February 2006, Kate Bingaman-Burt has created daily drawings of items she has purchased. A new book includes hundreds of her possessions–including the credit card statements required to buy them–as humorous musings on consumerism.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life