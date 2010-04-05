advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Most Innovative Companies in the Red Dot Design Awards

By Alissa Walker1 minute Read

Since 1955, the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany has marked the world’s best product design with its signature Red Dot Awards. Although the 2010 winners won’t be presented until July 5, we got a sneak preview of the winners featuring products designed by or manufactured for our Most Innovative Companies.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life