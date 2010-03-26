advertisement
CTIA End-of-Convention Roundup: Android, 4G, and Even More Android

By Dan Nosowitz1 minute Read

This year’s CTIA mobile conference showed the focus of the industry for 2010: Android smartphones and 4G networks. Two top-of-the-line Android phones debuted, and three of the four major carriers announced major plans for expansion of high-speed, next-generation 4G wireless networks.

