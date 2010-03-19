Top Designers Strut Their Flatware at “Cannes of Tabletop,” DIFFA’s Dining Extravaganza

Film maker John Waters famously dubbed the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA)’s annual fund-raiser, “Dining by Design,” the “Cannes of Tabletop.” And with good reason. If these tables could walk, they would have been at home strolling the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals, dressed to kill. But it was all in good fun, as a profusion of potted succulents and the occasional bare chested young hunk — deployed as an accessory — combined to create a festive setting for a worthy cause at Thursday’s opening gala.