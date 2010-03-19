Top Designers Strut Their Flatware at “Cannes of Tabletop,” DIFFA’s Dining Extravaganza

Film maker John Waters famously dubbed the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA)’s annual fund-raiser, “Dining by Design,” the “Cannes of Tabletop.” And with good reason. If these tables could walk, they would have been at home strolling the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals, dressed to kill. But it was all in good fun, as a profusion of potted succulents and the occasional bare chested young hunk — deployed as an accessory — combined to create a festive setting for a worthy cause at Thursday’s opening gala.
Such design heavy-hitters as David Rockwell, David Stark, Vincente Wolf, Joseph Carini, and Michael Tavano put their talent where their heart is this week by ponying up designs for the event, which is being held at New York’s Pier 94 in conjunction with Architectural Digest’s Home Design Show. The show will continue through Monday, March 22.