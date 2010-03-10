advertisement
Edward Burtynsky Photographs the Culture of Oil

By Sheryl Sulistiawan1 minute Read

Edward Burtynsky’s striking photographs in his book “OIL” document the different phases of oil consumption in the world, starting from its extraction and refinement, to its importance in our transportation culture, and finally to its symbolic end product.

