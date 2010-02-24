advertisement
Exporting Architecture: The Rise and Fall of U.S. World Expo Pavilions

By William Bostwick1 minute Read

From engineering marvels to theme-park megaplexes, America’s presence at World Expos has plummeted in recent years, bottoming out in 2010’s multi-screened pavilion. What did we lose, and how did we lose it?

