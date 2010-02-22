advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Fascinating and Bizarre Works of MVRDV

By Zachary Wilson1 minute Read

No one has better embraced a progressive ideal for our urban future than Dutch design firm MVRDV. Its radical designs comfortably and sustainably fit as many people in as little space as possible. In the past 18 months, the 50-architect firm has been winning design competitions, getting projects green-lighted, and breaking ground on its urban climbing utopias, meaning the rest of the world is finally catching up to its way of thinking.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life