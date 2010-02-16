advertisement
Water World: An Organization’s Goal to Provide Water to 2 Million People

By Sheryl Sulistiawan1 minute Read

1 in every 6 people on the planet doesn’t have access to clean water. The Blue Planet Run Foundation has made it their mission to make a dent in that number by implementing sustainable water projects around the world. These photographs show the personal impact of water shortages and unsafe drinking water, as well as the progress that’s been made by applying new innovations.

