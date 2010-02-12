advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Seven Design Feats From BMW Group DesignworksUSA

By Dan Macsai1 minute Read

There’s no reason your office printer should be any less elegant than a BMW Z4 Roadster. At least, that’s the thinking behind BMW Group DesignworksUSA, a design-consulting subsidiary that’s partnering with brands such as Starbucks, HP, and Microsoft, and applying its aesthetic to everything from coffeemakers to computer towers. Here are seven of its latest designs.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life