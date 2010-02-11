advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Fast-Growing Reach of Fast Retailing

By Stephanie Schomer1 minute Read

Uniqlo’s parent company is determined to become the largest apparel retailer in the world. (Zara owner Inditex currently holds that throne.) From Helmut Lang to Theory, Fast Retailing is behind continually gaining traction in the fashion world. Take a look–they may be responsible for more items in your closet than you realized.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life