Portraits of Consumption: Visualizing the Statistics of Waste in America

By Sheryl Sulistiawan1 minute Read

Chris Jordan’s body of photographic artwork focuses on the startling statistics of American consumption. Numbers are translated into visual representations–what would all the pollution in the ocean look like? How much space would five seconds of waste take up? Some of these depictions take up whole walls of gallery space. Here are some of the images from Jordan’s latest book, Running the Numbers.

