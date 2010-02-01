advertisement
Photographers Donate Images of Devastation to Help Rebuild Haiti

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

As a complete picture of the devastation in Haiti comes together, renown news photographers from The New York Times, Getty Images, and National Geographic, dispatched to the country–before and after the deadly earthquake–donate images to the New York-based Nuru Project. An auction of the images benefits Partners in Health, an organization working to bring modern medical care to Haiti for over 20 years.

