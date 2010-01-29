advertisement
Tinsel and Transit Co-Star in New W Hollywood Architecture

By Alissa Walker1 minute Read

The new W Hollywood complex opened today at the storied corner of Hollywood and Vine, bringing a high-density, mixed-use development to the heart of the entertainment district. Glamorous residences and lavish suites await the glitterati, but with an embedded subway station and heavy pedestrian traffic, the W also hopes to revolutionize public space on one of the world’s most famous streets.

