Alessi’s Sexy Home Goods for Spring 2010

By Linda Tischler1 minute Read

Alessi unveiled a frisky new collection of domestic wares for Spring 2010, that included a curvaceous mixing bowl, a set of cutlery based on the design of fighter planes and a wall clock that reflects the time of your life.

