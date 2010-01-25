The Architecture of Santiago Calatrava

Spanish starchitect Santiago Calatrava’s portfolio is an eclectic one. He’s designed massive infrastructure projects like the recently-inaugurated train station in Liege, Belgium, iconic arts venues like the opera house in Tenerife, lyrical bridges in Dallas, California, and Holland and, soon, sets for the New York City ballet. Often, his designs begin with a raft of watercolor drawings, and many reflect the influence of nature, not unlike his countryman, Antoni Gaudi. Here’s a selection of some of his best-known projects.