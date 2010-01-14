The Hippest Headphones From CES 2010

Lending your cred to a pair of athletic shoes or a golf shirt is so Old School. If the gadgets coming out of CES are any indication, today’s hipsters want to slap their names on something with a little more cachet. And what could broadcast cool better than a slick pair of headphones endorsed by Diddy, Beyonce, or the noted philanthropic duo of Bono and Lady Gaga? Here’s a sampling of the latest ear candy for listening to the tracks on your latest hit, singing in the shower, or running the 100 meters to tunes from the Black Eyed Peas.
