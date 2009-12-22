Gadget Flops of the Decade: 10 Devices That Didn’t Survive the Aughties

There were plenty of game-changing, must-have gadgets that sold like hotcakes during the aughties–iPhone, Nintendo Wii, HDTVs. But for every runaway success, there were several duds. Some of these flops deserved to fail–they were just too expensive or badly designed. But other innovations were sadly ahead of their time and died the painful death of bad marketing, management, or interface. The jury is still out on some aughties-era flops, like Apple TV, but most of these devices R.I.P. for good reason. Here’s a quick look at some of the past decade’s more notable gadget losers. –TOM SAMILJAN