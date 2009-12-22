The Brightest Green Projects of 2009

With almost every new gadget, building, or business strategy purporting to be somehow good for the environment these days, it’s tough to separate truly great projects from silly spin moves. The biggest factor separating green gold from green washing is still the same: innovation. Whether in toys or architecture, the best green projects of the year sought to subtly tweak the ways we think, act, or interact with the environment–even if they were lofty or far-fetched ideas. Here, now, the best to make it off the drawing board.