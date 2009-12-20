advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Best Design and Architecture Books of 2009

By Alissa Walker1 minute Read

Still in need of the perfect gift for the intuitive thinker in your life? From creative geniuses to crafty entrepreneurs to cycling urbanists, this year’s design books have got you covered. Head down to your local bookstore and pick up one of 2009’s best design and architecture tomes, many of them written by our own esteemed Expert Design Bloggers.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life